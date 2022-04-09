MANTRA DAO (OM) One Day Volume Hits $9.18 Million

MANTRA DAO (OM) traded up 0.4% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on April 9th. MANTRA DAO has a total market cap of $43.38 million and $9.18 million worth of MANTRA DAO was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MANTRA DAO coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0950 or 0.00000224 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, MANTRA DAO has traded up 1% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About MANTRA DAO

MANTRA DAO (CRYPTO:OM) is a coin. Its launch date was August 16th, 2020. MANTRA DAO’s total supply is 888,888,888 coins and its circulating supply is 456,669,392 coins. The official website for MANTRA DAO is www.mantradao.com . The official message board for MANTRA DAO is medium.com/@mantradao . MANTRA DAO’s official Twitter account is @MANTRADAO and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “MANTRA DAO is a community-governed DeFi platform focusing on Staking, Lending, and Governance.MANTRA DAO leverages the wisdom of the crowd to create a community-governed, transparent, and decentralized ecosystem for web 3.0. Built on Parity Substrate for the Polkadot ecosystem, MANTRA DAO is designed to give financial control back to the people to grow wealth together. “

Buying and Selling MANTRA DAO

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MANTRA DAO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MANTRA DAO should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MANTRA DAO using one of the exchanges listed above.

