Mawson Gold (TSE:MAW) Share Price Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $0.14

Mawson Gold Limited (TSE:MAW – Get Rating)’s stock price passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$0.14 and traded as low as C$0.14. Mawson Gold shares last traded at C$0.14, with a volume of 41,270 shares traded.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.16. The stock has a market cap of C$43.49 million and a PE ratio of -17.50.

Mawson Gold (TSE:MAW – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 11th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter.

Mawson Gold Limited engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of precious metal interests in Scandinavia, Australia, the United States, and Canada. It explores for gold, uranium, cobalt, copper, lead, zinc, and silver ores. Its flagship project is the 100% owned Rompas-Rajapalot project that consists of 5 granted exploration permits and 8 exploration permit applications located in Finland.

