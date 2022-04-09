McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the fifteen ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $285.38.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on MCK. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of McKesson from $252.00 to $292.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of McKesson in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of McKesson from $312.00 to $340.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of McKesson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $262.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on shares of McKesson from $245.00 to $303.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th.

In related news, EVP Nancy Flores sold 3,298 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $311.09, for a total value of $1,025,974.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Tracy Faber sold 2,034 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.23, for a total value of $539,477.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 5,357 shares of company stock valued at $1,571,857. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MCK. Marotta Asset Management acquired a new stake in McKesson in the first quarter valued at $222,000. DNB Asset Management AS lifted its holdings in McKesson by 5.2% in the first quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 30,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,346,000 after acquiring an additional 1,502 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its holdings in McKesson by 5.6% in the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 3,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,080,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the period. Bremer Bank National Association lifted its holdings in McKesson by 192.0% in the first quarter. Bremer Bank National Association now owns 13,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,220,000 after acquiring an additional 9,064 shares during the period. Finally, Abner Herrman & Brock LLC lifted its holdings in McKesson by 281.2% in the first quarter. Abner Herrman & Brock LLC now owns 4,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,336,000 after acquiring an additional 3,220 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MCK traded up $5.70 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $325.84. The company had a trading volume of 1,285,614 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,395,147. The company has a market capitalization of $48.81 billion, a PE ratio of 36.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.72. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $285.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $246.54. McKesson has a one year low of $180.41 and a one year high of $327.82.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $6.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.38 by $0.77. The firm had revenue of $68.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $66.63 billion. McKesson had a net margin of 0.55% and a negative return on equity of 1,931.18%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $4.60 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that McKesson will post 23.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were given a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 28th. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.15%.

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare supply chain management, retail pharmacy, community oncology and specialty care, and healthcare information solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, International, Medical-Surgical Solutions, and Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS).

