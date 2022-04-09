Memetic / PepeCoin Market Capitalization Hits $1.59 Million (MEME)

Memetic / PepeCoin (MEME) traded up 3.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on April 8th. In the last week, Memetic / PepeCoin has traded down 10.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Memetic / PepeCoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0531 or 0.00000125 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Memetic / PepeCoin has a total market cap of $1.59 million and $1,396.00 worth of Memetic / PepeCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $112.38 or 0.00264579 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 10% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.19 or 0.00012212 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00005087 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000615 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $9.74 or 0.00022929 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002341 BTC.

Inverse Finance (INV) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $281.73 or 0.00663261 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0237 or 0.00000056 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Memetic / PepeCoin Profile

Memetic / PepeCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 5th, 2015. Memetic / PepeCoin’s total supply is 30,241,075 coins and its circulating supply is 29,873,823 coins. Memetic / PepeCoin’s official Twitter account is @pepecoins . The official website for Memetic / PepeCoin is memetic.ai

According to CryptoCompare, “Meme is an experimental protocol mashing up some of the most exciting innovations in DeFi and crypto collectibles. The usersmay put $MEME to work by farming exclusive NFT memes. Stake LP tokens for access to the MEME batch of legendary cards. “

Buying and Selling Memetic / PepeCoin

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Memetic / PepeCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Memetic / PepeCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Memetic / PepeCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

