Mercer International (NASDAQ:MERC) Shares Gap Up to $13.56

Mercer International Inc. (NASDAQ:MERC – Get Rating) (TSE:MRI.U) gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $13.56, but opened at $13.95. Mercer International shares last traded at $13.91, with a volume of 1,397 shares changing hands.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on MERC shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Mercer International in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Mercer International from $12.50 to $16.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Mercer International from a “strong sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Mercer International from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Mercer International from $15.00 to $16.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Mercer International has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.00.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $13.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.08. The company has a quick ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 3.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $935.79 million, a PE ratio of 5.51 and a beta of 1.63.

Mercer International ( NASDAQ:MERC Get Rating ) (TSE:MRI.U) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The basic materials company reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $518.96 million during the quarter. Mercer International had a net margin of 9.48% and a return on equity of 31.28%. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.20) earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Mercer International Inc. will post 2.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 30th were given a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.12%. This is a positive change from Mercer International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 29th. Mercer International’s dividend payout ratio is 11.67%.

In other news, major shareholder Peter R. Kellogg acquired 7,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $12.76 per share, for a total transaction of $98,252.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Mercer International during the third quarter valued at approximately $286,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Mercer International by 137.8% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 32,422 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $376,000 after acquiring an additional 18,789 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Mercer International in the third quarter worth $408,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new stake in shares of Mercer International in the third quarter worth $440,000. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC grew its stake in shares of Mercer International by 42.4% in the fourth quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 48,387 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $580,000 after acquiring an additional 14,400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.24% of the company’s stock.

Mercer International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells northern bleached softwood kraft (NBSK) pulp in Europe, the United States, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Pulp and Wood Products. It also generates and sells green energy produced from biomass cogeneration power plant to third party utilities.

