Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Shares Sold by AGF Investments LLC

AGF Investments LLC lowered its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) by 20.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,254 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,598 shares during the period. AGF Investments LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $786,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ironwood Financial llc grew its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Ironwood Financial llc now owns 5,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $389,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 24,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,896,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the period. Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.9% in the third quarter. Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd. now owns 14,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,084,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.7% in the third quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. now owns 18,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,363,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. Finally, Fiduciary Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.6% in the third quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC now owns 22,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,854,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the period. 72.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have commented on MRK. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Friday, December 17th. They issued a “conviction-buy” rating and a $93.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 28th. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Friday, April 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, SVB Leerink decreased their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $101.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.69.

MRK stock traded up $0.88 on Friday, reaching $87.68. 11,409,274 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,567,897. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 12 month low of $70.89 and a 12 month high of $91.40. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $79.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $79.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $221.64 billion, a PE ratio of 17.06, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.34. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 26.02% and a return on equity of 47.24%. The business had revenue of $13.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.14 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.32 earnings per share. Merck & Co., Inc.’s revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 7.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.69 per share. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 14th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.70%.

About Merck & Co., Inc. (Get Rating)

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

