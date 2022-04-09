Merriman Wealth Management LLC Buys 544 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Merriman Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 64.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,386 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 544 shares during the period. Merriman Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $575,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HD. Camden National Bank raised its position in Home Depot by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 2,563 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $681,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,505,713 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $3,669,058,000 after acquiring an additional 162,299 shares during the period. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 9,467 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $3,108,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 811 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $266,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the period. Finally, YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 13,707 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $4,499,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the period. 69.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Home Depot from $455.00 to $420.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Gordon Haskett cut their price target on Home Depot from $385.00 to $355.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Home Depot from $406.00 to $365.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Home Depot from $425.00 to $380.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Home Depot from $420.00 to $380.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $387.08.

In other news, EVP Hector A. Padilla sold 504 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $309.80, for a total transaction of $156,139.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 0.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

HD stock traded up $8.36 during trading on Friday, hitting $311.11. 5,741,921 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,251,829. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $329.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $360.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.47. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1 year low of $293.59 and a 1 year high of $420.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $321.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.05, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.04.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The home improvement retailer reported $3.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.20 by $0.01. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.87% and a return on equity of 2,082.76%. The business had revenue of $35.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.85 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.74 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 16.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th were issued a dividend of $1.90 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 9th. This is a positive change from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.65. This represents a $7.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.44%. Home Depot’s payout ratio is 48.97%.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products The company also offers installation services for flooring, cabinets and cabinet makeovers, countertops, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

