Merriman Wealth Management LLC Buys New Stake in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Merriman Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 746 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Level Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in PayPal in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA purchased a new stake in PayPal during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC increased its position in PayPal by 123.1% during the 3rd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 145 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC increased its position in PayPal by 203.6% during the 4th quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 170 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in PayPal during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. 78.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman bought 7,994 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $124.57 per share, with a total value of $995,812.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jonathan Auerbach sold 40,749 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.62, for a total value of $4,100,164.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 24,894 shares of company stock valued at $2,965,405. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on PYPL. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on PayPal from $224.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on PayPal from $230.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on PayPal from $205.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of PayPal from $260.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities decreased their target price on shares of PayPal from $227.00 to $216.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, PayPal presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $188.78.

Shares of PYPL stock traded down $1.83 on Friday, hitting $111.21. 10,514,087 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,902,002. The company’s fifty day moving average is $112.73 and its 200 day moving average is $176.79. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $92.25 and a 1-year high of $310.16. The company has a market capitalization of $129.56 billion, a PE ratio of 31.59, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.22.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The credit services provider reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $6.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.89 billion. PayPal had a net margin of 16.43% and a return on equity of 20.30%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.75 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.42 EPS for the current year.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Zettle, Hyperwallet, Honey, and Paidy names. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 100 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

