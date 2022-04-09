Merriman Wealth Management LLC Sells 7,306 Shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Merriman Wealth Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) by 60.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,867 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,306 shares during the quarter. Merriman Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $231,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Altria Group during the third quarter worth $28,000. TAP Consulting LLC bought a new stake in shares of Altria Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. True Link Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Altria Group by 485.8% in the third quarter. True Link Financial Advisors LLC now owns 785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 651 shares during the period. Exane Derivatives boosted its position in shares of Altria Group by 47.7% in the fourth quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares during the period. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management boosted its position in shares of Altria Group by 80.8% in the third quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the period. 59.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE MO traded up $0.38 during trading on Friday, hitting $54.11. 7,424,621 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,263,420. The company has a market cap of $98.33 billion, a PE ratio of 40.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.59. Altria Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $42.53 and a fifty-two week high of $54.37. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $51.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.56.

Altria Group ( NYSE:MO Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.09. The firm had revenue of $6.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5 billion. Altria Group had a return on equity of 1,009.13% and a net margin of 9.51%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.99 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.65%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 24th. Altria Group’s payout ratio is 270.68%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on MO shares. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Altria Group from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $53.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Altria Group from $51.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Altria Group from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Altria Group from $51.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Altria Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $56.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.38.

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands, as well as provides on! oral nicotine pouches.

