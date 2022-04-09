Methanex Co. (NASDAQ:MEOH) Shares Purchased by Quadrant Capital Group LLC

Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Methanex Co. (NASDAQ:MEOH – Get Rating) (TSE:MX) by 9.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,846 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 339 shares during the quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Methanex were worth $152,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MEOH. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in Methanex by 11.4% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,094 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $142,000 after buying an additional 317 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Methanex by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,047 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $233,000 after buying an additional 472 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Methanex by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 157,163 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $7,236,000 after buying an additional 552 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Methanex in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in Methanex in the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. 89.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Methanex stock opened at $55.30 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $51.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.08 billion, a PE ratio of 9.31 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 2.06. Methanex Co. has a one year low of $29.61 and a one year high of $56.73.

Methanex ( NASDAQ:MEOH Get Rating ) (TSE:MX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.43 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.56 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.30 billion. Methanex had a return on equity of 25.88% and a net margin of 10.94%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.15 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Methanex Co. will post 5.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 17th were issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 16th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.90%. Methanex’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.42%.

Several analysts have commented on MEOH shares. UBS Group set a $35.00 price target on Methanex and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. StockNews.com upgraded Methanex from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday. TD Securities lifted their price objective on Methanex from $59.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 28th. TheStreet raised Methanex from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Tudor Pickering & Holt set a $44.00 price objective on Methanex and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.58.

Methanex Corporation produces and supplies methanol in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and South America. The company also purchases methanol produced by others under methanol offtake contracts and on the spot market. In addition, it owns and leases storage and terminal facilities. The company owns and manages a fleet of approximately 30 ocean-going vessels.

