MintMe.com Coin (MINTME) Hits Market Capitalization of $1.42 Million

MintMe.com Coin (MINTME) traded 5.8% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on April 9th. In the last seven days, MintMe.com Coin has traded up 3.8% against the US dollar. One MintMe.com Coin coin can now be purchased for $0.0077 or 0.00000018 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. MintMe.com Coin has a market capitalization of $1.42 million and approximately $4,961.00 worth of MintMe.com Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About MintMe.com Coin

MintMe.com Coin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2-MintMe version hashing algorithm. MintMe.com Coin’s total supply is 535,590,146 coins and its circulating supply is 185,590,144 coins. MintMe.com Coin’s official Twitter account is @mintmeproject . MintMe.com Coin’s official website is www.mintme.com/coin . MintMe.com Coin’s official message board is webchain.network/news/archive

According to CryptoCompare, “MintMe Coin conceives the community of website users as the processing grid for applications. The protocol is constantly being revised in order to avoid exploitation with ASIC, thus keeping well- balanced block difficulty and device performance. There are over 1.5 billion websites, which are delivering millions of services every second; through MintMe Coin each of those sites could be securing DApps. MintMe.com Coin was recently rebranded from Webchain. “

MintMe.com Coin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MintMe.com Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MintMe.com Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MintMe.com Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

