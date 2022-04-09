Mitek Systems (NASDAQ:MITK) Sets New 12-Month Low at $13.58

Mitek Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MITK – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $13.58 and last traded at $13.61, with a volume of 2214 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $13.83.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MITK shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Mitek Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Maxim Group assumed coverage on Mitek Systems in a research report on Friday, March 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com raised Mitek Systems from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.10.

The company has a quick ratio of 5.75, a current ratio of 5.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $14.76 and a 200 day moving average of $16.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $596.72 million, a P/E ratio of 64.15 and a beta of 0.45.

Mitek Systems ( NASDAQ:MITK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The software maker reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.10. Mitek Systems had a return on equity of 15.74% and a net margin of 7.42%. The firm had revenue of $32.47 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.53 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.09 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Mitek Systems, Inc. will post 0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Mitek Systems news, insider Jason Gray sold 3,589 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.20, for a total transaction of $50,963.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CTO Stephen Ritter sold 2,840 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.20, for a total value of $40,328.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 16,958 shares of company stock valued at $240,815 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA acquired a new stake in shares of Mitek Systems in the third quarter valued at $15,949,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Mitek Systems by 9.4% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 851,171 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $15,746,000 after buying an additional 73,288 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mitek Systems in the third quarter valued at $477,000. Close Asset Management Ltd increased its stake in shares of Mitek Systems by 21,900.0% in the third quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd now owns 2,200 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 2,190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its stake in shares of Mitek Systems by 1.2% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 227,500 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,209,000 after buying an additional 2,600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.20% of the company’s stock.

Mitek Systems, Inc develops, markets, and sells mobile image capture and digital identity verification solutions in the United States, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. The company's solutions are embedded in native mobile apps and web browsers to facilitate digital consumer experiences.

