Mobius Investment Trust (LON:MMIT) Shares Up 2.1%

Mobius Investment Trust plc (LON:MMIT – Get Rating)’s stock price shot up 2.1% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as GBX 148.50 ($1.95) and last traded at GBX 148.50 ($1.95). 45,314 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 79% from the average session volume of 220,483 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 145.50 ($1.91).

The stock has a market capitalization of £161.51 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.51. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 140.58 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 147.72.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 28th will be issued a GBX 0.35 ($0.00) dividend. This represents a yield of 2.6%. This is a boost from Mobius Investment Trust’s previous dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 28th.

Mobius Investment Trust PLC is a closed-ended fund launched and managed by Mobius Capital Partners LLP. It invests in the public equity markets of emerging or frontier markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in stocks of small and mid-cap companies.

