Modular Medical (OTC:MODD) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Lake Street Capital

Lake Street Capital began coverage on shares of Modular Medical (OTC:MODD – Get Rating) in a research note released on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $11.00 price objective on the stock.

Separately, Benchmark started coverage on Modular Medical in a research report on Friday, March 25th. They set a buy rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of MODD opened at $4.18 on Friday. Modular Medical has a 1 year low of $2.55 and a 1 year high of $19.50. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $3.81.

In other Modular Medical news, insider Paul Diperna bought 10,000 shares of Modular Medical stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $4.00 per share, for a total transaction of $40,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Manchester Management Co Llc bought 300,000 shares of Modular Medical stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $6.00 per share, with a total value of $1,800,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here

Modular Medical Inc is a development-stage company in the diabetes/insulin delivery space. Modular Medical Inc is based in SAN DIEGO, CA.

