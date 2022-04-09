Modular Medical (OTC:MODD) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Lake Street Capital

Lake Street Capital began coverage on shares of Modular Medical (OTC:MODD – Get Rating) in a research note released on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $11.00 price objective on the stock.
Separately, Benchmark started coverage on Modular Medical in a research report on Friday, March 25th. They set a buy rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock.
Shares of MODD opened at $4.18 on Friday. Modular Medical has a 1 year low of $2.55 and a 1 year high of $19.50. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $3.81.
About Modular Medical (Get Rating)
Modular Medical Inc is a development-stage company in the diabetes/insulin delivery space. Modular Medical Inc is based in SAN DIEGO, CA.
