Morgan Stanley Lowers Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) Price Target to $64.00

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Morgan Stanley from $66.00 to $64.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has an underweight rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Friday, December 17th. They issued a buy rating and a $72.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a strong-buy rating on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $74.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $67.75.

Shares of NYSE BMY opened at $77.77 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $69.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $63.28. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 52 week low of $53.22 and a 52 week high of $78.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $169.52 billion, a PE ratio of 24.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.55.

Bristol-Myers Squibb ( NYSE:BMY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.83. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a return on equity of 45.60% and a net margin of 15.08%. The firm had revenue of $11.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.46 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.8 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.78%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 69.23%.

In related news, CEO Giovanni Caforio sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.00, for a total transaction of $2,010,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Rupert Vessey sold 74,559 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.25, for a total value of $5,163,210.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 165,668 shares of company stock worth $11,459,888. 0.09% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 23,842 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,487,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. now owns 14,362 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $895,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Brooks Moore & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Brooks Moore & Associates Inc. now owns 29,879 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,768,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC now owns 4,285 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oak Harvest Investment Services boosted its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Oak Harvest Investment Services now owns 5,561 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $347,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. 72.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, and markets biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, neuroscience, and covid-19 diseases. The company's products include Revlimid, an oral immunomodulatory drug for the treatment of multiple myeloma; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Pomalyst/Imnovid indicated for patients with multiple myeloma; and Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis.

