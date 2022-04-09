Morgan Stanley Lowers OMV Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:OMVKY) Price Target to €48.40

OMV Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:OMVKY – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Morgan Stanley from €64.50 ($70.88) to €48.40 ($53.19) in a research note published on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Barclays raised their price objective on OMV Aktiengesellschaft from €45.00 ($49.45) to €48.00 ($52.75) and gave the company an underweight rating in a report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of OMV Aktiengesellschaft from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of OMV Aktiengesellschaft from €66.00 ($72.53) to €70.00 ($76.92) in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Berenberg Bank decreased their target price on shares of OMV Aktiengesellschaft from €54.00 ($59.34) to €52.00 ($57.14) in a research note on Friday, March 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, OMV Aktiengesellschaft currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $54.60.

Shares of OMV Aktiengesellschaft stock opened at $47.88 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.20. OMV Aktiengesellschaft has a 12 month low of $42.15 and a 12 month high of $66.79.

OMV AG is engages in the production, processing, and supply of oil and gas, and provision of chemical solutions. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production, Refining and Marketing, and Chemicals and Materials. The Exploration and Production segment includes oil and gas processing and development which focuses on the regions of Central and Eastern Europe, North Sea, Russia, Middle East, and Africa and Asia-Pacific.

