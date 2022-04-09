Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.80 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) will report $1.80 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Morgan Stanley’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $2.07 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.59. Morgan Stanley reported earnings per share of $2.22 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 18.9%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Morgan Stanley will report full-year earnings of $7.32 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.42 to $7.95. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $8.10 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.23 to $9.00. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Morgan Stanley.

Get Morgan Stanley alerts:

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.08. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 15.46% and a net margin of 24.60%. The firm had revenue of $14.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.59 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.92 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

MS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group raised their target price on Morgan Stanley from $119.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Morgan Stanley in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Morgan Stanley from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $91.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Morgan Stanley in a report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Morgan Stanley from $112.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $106.56.

Shares of MS stock traded up $0.93 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $84.06. The company had a trading volume of 6,937,505 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,671,134. Morgan Stanley has a 12 month low of $76.25 and a 12 month high of $109.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $93.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $97.66. The company has a market cap of $150.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.46.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Monday, January 31st were given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley’s payout ratio is 34.87%.

In other news, insider Andrew M. Saperstein sold 15,471 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.80, for a total value of $1,497,592.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Jonathan Pruzan sold 18,414 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.05, for a total value of $1,860,734.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 69,461 shares of company stock valued at $7,060,891. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Morgan Stanley by 61.6% during the 4th quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 265 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Morgan Stanley during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota bought a new position in Morgan Stanley during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Vienna Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Morgan Stanley during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new position in Morgan Stanley during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. 83.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Morgan Stanley Company Profile (Get Rating)

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Morgan Stanley (MS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Morgan Stanley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morgan Stanley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.