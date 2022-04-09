Mortgage Advice Bureau (LON:MAB1) Share Price Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $1,169.78

Mortgage Advice Bureau (Holdings) plc (LON:MAB1 – Get Rating)’s stock price passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 1,169.78 ($15.34) and traded as low as GBX 1,155 ($15.15). Mortgage Advice Bureau shares last traded at GBX 1,215 ($15.93), with a volume of 13,723 shares trading hands.

Separately, Shore Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of Mortgage Advice Bureau in a research report on Thursday, January 27th.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 1,169.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 1,285.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.42. The firm has a market capitalization of £617.18 million and a PE ratio of 33.14.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 28th will be issued a GBX 14.70 ($0.19) dividend. This represents a yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 28th. This is an increase from Mortgage Advice Bureau’s previous dividend of $13.40. Mortgage Advice Bureau’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.93%.

In related news, insider Nathan James McLean Imlach acquired 145 shares of Mortgage Advice Bureau stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 1,135 ($14.89) per share, for a total transaction of £1,645.75 ($2,158.36). Also, insider Lucy Tilley purchased 20 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 1,435 ($18.82) per share, for a total transaction of £287 ($376.39). Insiders bought 487 shares of company stock valued at $589,115 over the last ninety days.

Mortgage Advice Bureau Company Profile (LON:MAB1)

Mortgage Advice Bureau (Holdings) PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides mortgage advice services in the United Kingdom. The company provides advice on approximately 12,000 residential and buy-to-let mortgage products through mortgage intermediaries. It also offers advice on protection and general insurance products.

