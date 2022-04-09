mStable USD Price Down 0.2% Over Last Week (MUSD)

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.2% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on April 8th. mStable USD has a market cap of $41.08 million and approximately $281,662.00 worth of mStable USD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, mStable USD has traded 0.2% lower against the US dollar. One mStable USD coin can now be bought for $1.00 or 0.00002354 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $42,421.96 or 0.99871360 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $27.05 or 0.00063690 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001289 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $11.23 or 0.00026439 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0362 or 0.00000085 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00001976 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00001984 BTC.

Numbers Protocol (NUM) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000907 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $97.18 or 0.00228776 BTC.

mStable USD Coin Profile

MUSD is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on January 5th, 2018. mStable USD’s total supply is 41,085,970 coins. mStable USD’s official website is mstable.org . mStable USD’s official Twitter account is @musdcoin . mStable USD’s official message board is medium.com/mstable

According to CryptoCompare, “MUSDcoin is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. “

mStable USD Coin Trading

