Nabox Market Cap Reaches $3.94 Million (NABOX)

Nabox (NABOX) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on April 9th. One Nabox coin can now be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Nabox has a total market cap of $3.94 million and $1.19 million worth of Nabox was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Nabox has traded down 12.9% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002352 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002493 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001788 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $19.60 or 0.00046067 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,238.65 or 0.07612885 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0637 or 0.00000150 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $42,574.92 or 1.00078034 BTC.

Nabox’s total supply is 1,000,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 141,919,965,792 coins. Nabox’s official Twitter account is @naboxwallet

