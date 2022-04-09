Name Change Token (NCT) Trading Down 10.8% This Week

Name Change Token (NCT) traded 5.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on April 9th. Name Change Token has a total market capitalization of $673,990.93 and approximately $3,413.00 worth of Name Change Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Name Change Token coin can now be purchased for about $0.0121 or 0.00000028 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Name Change Token has traded 10.8% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Name Change Token Profile

Name Change Token (NCT) is a coin. It launched on January 28th, 2021. Name Change Token’s total supply is 55,528,333 coins. Name Change Token’s official Twitter account is @TheHashmasks

According to CryptoCompare, “The Name Changing Token (NCT) is the native token of the Hashmasks artwork. The NCT serves only one single purpose: It allows its holder to give their Hashmask a unique name that is permanently stored and publicly visible on the Ethereum Blockchain. Thus, commoditizing the name itself and making it the rarest of all attributes within the entire project. This opens up a whole new dimension for collectibles where the value hierarchy of the individual pieces of the whole collective art is highly impacted by the preferences of the consumers. “

Name Change Token Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Name Change Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Name Change Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Name Change Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

