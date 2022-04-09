Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the fourteen analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $114.36.

Several equities analysts have commented on NTRA shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Natera from $135.00 to $100.00 in a report on Monday, January 24th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Natera from $152.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Natera in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Natera from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Natera from $118.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 28th.

In other news, Director Roelof Botha bought 153,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $32.72 per share, for a total transaction of $5,006,160.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Steven Leonard Chapman sold 1,559 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.09, for a total transaction of $67,177.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 21,742 shares of company stock worth $1,104,419 in the last 90 days. 10.86% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Natera by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,079,091 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $474,337,000 after buying an additional 355,574 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Natera during the 4th quarter valued at $379,131,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Natera by 30.8% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,055,583 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $340,514,000 after buying an additional 718,619 shares in the last quarter. RTW Investments LP grew its holdings in shares of Natera by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 1,862,234 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $207,527,000 after purchasing an additional 150,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Natera by 12.6% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,829,822 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $170,887,000 after purchasing an additional 204,621 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NTRA stock traded up $0.50 on Monday, reaching $42.86. 1,988,197 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,652,820. Natera has a 12-month low of $26.10 and a 12-month high of $129.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 4.87 and a current ratio of 4.99. The company has a market capitalization of $4.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.29 and a beta of 1.20. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $53.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $82.47.

Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The medical research company reported ($1.48) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.24) by ($0.24). Natera had a negative net margin of 75.43% and a negative return on equity of 90.55%. The firm had revenue of $173.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $168.59 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.89) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Natera will post -6.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Natera Company Profile

Natera, Inc, a diagnostics company, develops and commercializes molecular testing services worldwide. It offers Panorama, a non-invasive prenatal test that screens for chromosomal abnormalities of a fetus with a blood draw from the mother, as well as twin pregnancies for zygosity; Vistara, a single-gene mutations screening test to identify single-gene disorder; Horizon carrier screening to determine carrier status for various genetic diseases; and Spectrum to identify chromosomal anomalies or inherited genetic conditions during an in vitro fertilization cycle.

