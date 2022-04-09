Navient Co. (NASDAQ:NAVI) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $286.43 Million

Brokerages expect that Navient Co. (NASDAQ:NAVI – Get Rating) will announce $286.43 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Navient’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $308.30 million and the lowest is $265.00 million. Navient posted sales of $295.00 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 2.9%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Navient will report full year sales of $1.13 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.06 billion to $1.18 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $1.10 billion, with estimates ranging from $999.00 million to $1.15 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Navient.

Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The credit services provider reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($1.28). The firm had revenue of $272.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $281.89 million. Navient had a net margin of 20.76% and a return on equity of 20.46%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.88 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Compass Point downgraded shares of Navient from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Navient from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. TheStreet lowered shares of Navient from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Navient from $26.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Navient from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Navient currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.40.

Shares of NASDAQ NAVI traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $16.61. 902,458 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,932,512. The company has a market capitalization of $2.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 1.72. Navient has a 52-week low of $14.48 and a 52-week high of $23.80. The company has a current ratio of 30.68, a quick ratio of 30.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.56. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $17.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.33.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 4th were given a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.85%. Navient’s payout ratio is 15.92%.

In related news, major shareholder Newbury Investors Llc bought 315,408 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 31st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $17.13 per share, for a total transaction of $5,402,939.04. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Stephen M. Hauber sold 3,161 shares of Navient stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.66, for a total transaction of $55,823.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.85% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Navient by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,240,894 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $47,552,000 after buying an additional 177,465 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its holdings in Navient by 27.7% in the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 2,150,314 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $45,630,000 after buying an additional 467,052 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Navient by 43.2% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,603,781 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $31,642,000 after purchasing an additional 484,155 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Navient by 55.9% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,185,629 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $25,159,000 after purchasing an additional 425,200 shares during the period. Finally, North Star Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Navient during the fourth quarter worth about $19,108,000. 77.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Navient Corporation provides education loan management and business processing solutions for education, healthcare, and government clients at the federal, state, and local levels in the United States. It operates through three segments: Federal Education Loans, Consumer Lending, and Business Processing.

