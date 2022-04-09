Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $23.38 Million

Brokerages expect Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTRGet Rating) to post $23.38 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have provided estimates for Nektar Therapeutics’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $26.60 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $21.29 million. Nektar Therapeutics posted sales of $23.65 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1.1%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Nektar Therapeutics will report full year sales of $125.83 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $90.00 million to $188.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $244.76 million, with estimates ranging from $90.00 million to $852.67 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Nektar Therapeutics.

Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTRGet Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.79) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.81) by $0.02. Nektar Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 514.03% and a negative return on equity of 61.98%. The firm had revenue of $25.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.33 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.65) EPS. Nektar Therapeutics’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on NKTR shares. William Blair cut Nektar Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Cowen cut Nektar Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $35.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Nektar Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $24.00 to $5.00 in a report on Monday, March 14th. Mizuho cut Nektar Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Nektar Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.58.

In other Nektar Therapeutics news, SVP John Northcott sold 4,852 shares of Nektar Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.95, for a total value of $53,129.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jonathan Zalevsky sold 10,912 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.95, for a total transaction of $119,486.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 38,186 shares of company stock worth $418,137 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. KBC Group NV raised its position in shares of Nektar Therapeutics by 17.3% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 8,572 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 1,264 shares in the last quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC bought a new position in Nektar Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $136,000. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in Nektar Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth about $143,000. Frontier Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Nektar Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $162,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in Nektar Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $187,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NKTR stock traded down $0.26 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $5.51. 2,660,161 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,214,011. Nektar Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $3.88 and a 1 year high of $20.66. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $8.47 and a 200 day moving average of $12.19.

Nektar Therapeutics, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing medicines in areas of unmet medical need in the United States and internationally. The company's products include Bempegaldesleukin, a CD122-preferential interleukin-2 (IL-2) pathway agonist, which is in phase 3 clinical trial to treat metastatic melanoma, renal cell carcinoma, muscle-invasive bladder cancer, squamous cell carcinoma of the head and neck, and adjuvant melanoma; phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of renal cell carcinoma, non-small cell lung cancer, and urothelial cancer; phase 1/2A clinical trial to treat squamous cell carcinoma of the head and neck; phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of solid tumors; and phase 1B clinical trial to treat COVID-19.

