Nerdwallet Inc (NASDAQ:NRDS) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $123.28 Million

Equities analysts expect Nerdwallet Inc (NASDAQ:NRDS – Get Rating) to report sales of $123.28 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for Nerdwallet’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $124.80 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $121.19 million. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Nerdwallet will report full-year sales of $482.19 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $475.40 million to $487.13 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $582.96 million, with estimates ranging from $557.70 million to $592.10 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Nerdwallet.

Nerdwallet (NASDAQ:NRDS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $99.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $87.53 million.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on NRDS. Citigroup cut their price target on Nerdwallet from $30.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of Nerdwallet from $30.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on Nerdwallet from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Nerdwallet from $17.00 to $13.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Nerdwallet has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.93.

Shares of NASDAQ NRDS traded down $0.36 during trading on Friday, hitting $10.30. 128,407 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 152,319. Nerdwallet has a 1 year low of $9.09 and a 1 year high of $34.44. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $12.13.

In other Nerdwallet news, CEO Tim Chao-Ming Chen bought 13,794 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $11.33 per share, with a total value of $156,286.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders have bought 84,900 shares of company stock worth $852,925. 20.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Nerdwallet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $84,000. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new stake in shares of Nerdwallet during the fourth quarter worth $109,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department bought a new stake in shares of Nerdwallet during the fourth quarter worth $146,000. SG3 Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nerdwallet during the fourth quarter worth $156,000. Finally, Woodline Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of Nerdwallet during the fourth quarter worth $156,000. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NerdWallet Inc provides consumers with financial information. NerdWallet Inc is based in NEW YORK.

