NewYorkCoin Market Cap Hits $2.83 Million (NYC)

NewYorkCoin (NYC) traded down 6.6% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on April 9th. One NewYorkCoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, NewYorkCoin has traded up 7.4% against the dollar. NewYorkCoin has a total market cap of $2.83 million and approximately $813.00 worth of NewYorkCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get NewYorkCoin alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000337 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $112.05 or 0.00263170 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.86 or 0.00013767 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001008 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001355 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0583 or 0.00000137 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0110 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000397 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001526 BTC.

NewYorkCoin Profile

NewYorkCoin (CRYPTO:NYC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on March 6th, 2014. NewYorkCoin’s total supply is 143,761,098,438 coins. NewYorkCoin’s official Twitter account is @NYCCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . NewYorkCoin’s official website is nycoin.community . The Reddit community for NewYorkCoin is /r/nycoincommunity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “NewYorkCoin is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the popular Scrypt algorithm. The NYC is themed after the North American city, New York. NewYorkCoin (NYC) is a faster, free version of Litecoin since 2014. Open source, decentralized, P2P worldwide cryptocurrency. Retail acceptance. The low difficulty, sustainable, energy-efficient mining. Additional website: https://newyorkcoin.net/ Whitepaper: https://nycoin.net/whitepaper_newyorkcoin.pdf “

NewYorkCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NewYorkCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade NewYorkCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase NewYorkCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for NewYorkCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for NewYorkCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.