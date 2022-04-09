Ninety One Group (LON:N91) Price Target Lowered to GBX 255 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Ninety One Group (LON:N91 – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 275 ($3.61) to GBX 255 ($3.34) in a report released on Friday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Shares of LON:N91 opened at GBX 254 ($3.33) on Friday. Ninety One Group has a 12 month low of GBX 215 ($2.82) and a 12 month high of GBX 290 ($3.80). The stock has a market cap of £1.58 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.70, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 251.17 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 256.96.

About Ninety One Group (Get Rating)

Ninety One Group operates as an independent global asset manager worldwide. It serves private and public sector pension funds, sovereign wealth funds, insurers, corporates, foundations, and central banks, as well as large retail financial groups, wealth managers, public and private equity as well as debt, private banks, and intermediaries.

