Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO) Shares Sold by Pallas Capital Advisors LLC

Pallas Capital Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO – Get Rating) by 49.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 11,100 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,687 shares during the quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in NIO were worth $304,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of NIO during the 4th quarter worth $2,103,000. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NIO during the 4th quarter worth $272,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NIO during the 4th quarter worth $1,400,000. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NIO during the 4th quarter worth $361,000. Finally, Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of NIO by 127.4% during the 4th quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC now owns 63,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,014,000 after buying an additional 35,617 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Macquarie assumed coverage on shares of NIO in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $37.70 price target for the company. CLSA decreased their price target on shares of NIO from $60.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Nomura decreased their price target on shares of NIO from $67.10 to $51.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 28th. 86 Research raised shares of NIO from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of NIO from $66.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.24.

Shares of NIO stock opened at $20.00 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a current ratio of 2.18. Nio Inc – has a 1 year low of $13.01 and a 1 year high of $55.13.

NIO (NYSE:NIO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 24th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. NIO had a negative net margin of 29.03% and a negative return on equity of 37.30%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.16) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Nio Inc – will post -0.67 earnings per share for the current year.

NIO Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company is also involved in the manufacture of e-powertrain, battery packs, and components; and racing management, technology development, and sales and after-sales management activities. In addition, it offers power solutions for battery charging needs; and other value-added services.

