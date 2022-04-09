Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Acquires 16,030 Shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Get Rating) by 327.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 20,930 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,030 shares during the quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF were worth $5,576,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 2.8% during the third quarter. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 1,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. RDA Financial Network raised its stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 0.7% during the third quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 5,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,426,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 1.4% during the third quarter. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $712,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 4.3% in the third quarter. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC now owns 973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Finally, Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 9,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,570,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:VHT opened at $264.47 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $247.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $251.62. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a fifty-two week low of $228.80 and a fifty-two week high of $268.72.

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

