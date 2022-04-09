Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Boosts Holdings in STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG – Get Rating) by 10.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 144,670 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 13,830 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned about 0.09% of STAG Industrial worth $6,938,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of STAG. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its position in STAG Industrial by 434.5% during the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 636 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 517 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new position in STAG Industrial during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in STAG Industrial during the first quarter worth about $36,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. boosted its position in STAG Industrial by 297.7% during the third quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 1,018 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 762 shares during the period. Finally, BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of STAG Industrial by 100.2% in the third quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,113 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 557 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.95% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Benjamin S. Butcher sold 15,000 shares of STAG Industrial stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.03, for a total value of $600,450.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Benjamin S. Butcher sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.70, for a total transaction of $774,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 60,000 shares of company stock worth $2,400,750. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on STAG shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of STAG Industrial from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of STAG Industrial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of STAG Industrial from $50.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of STAG Industrial in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.60.

STAG stock opened at $41.15 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.33 billion, a PE ratio of 36.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 0.98. STAG Industrial, Inc. has a one year low of $34.43 and a one year high of $48.27. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $40.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.47.

STAG Industrial (NYSE:STAG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.35. STAG Industrial had a net margin of 34.34% and a return on equity of 6.53%. The company had revenue of $147.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $147.33 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.49 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that STAG Industrial, Inc. will post 2.16 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a $0.1217 dividend. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. STAG Industrial’s payout ratio is 129.20%.

STAG Industrial, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on acquisition, ownership and operation of single-tenant, industrial properties throughout the United States. The company was founded by Benjamin S. Butcher on July 21, 2010 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

