Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Has $6.52 Million Stock Holdings in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH – Get Rating) by 5.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,758 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 1,076 shares during the quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Laboratory Co. of America were worth $6,522,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kentucky Retirement Systems lifted its position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 5,721 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,610,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Veritable L.P. lifted its position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 1,520 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $428,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Leuthold Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Leuthold Group LLC now owns 13,413 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,775,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 8,241 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,589,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 95.7% during the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 90 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.22% of the company’s stock.

In other Laboratory Co. of America news, EVP Mark S. Schroeder sold 2,356 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.11, for a total value of $652,871.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CMO Amy B. Summy sold 249 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.21, for a total value of $65,290.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,749 shares of company stock valued at $1,031,367 in the last ninety days. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE LH opened at $276.75 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $270.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $280.88. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a one year low of $252.45 and a one year high of $317.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.35 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.77.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The medical research company reported $6.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.90 by $0.87. Laboratory Co. of America had a return on equity of 27.08% and a net margin of 14.75%. The business had revenue of $4.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.93 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $10.56 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 19.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.72 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 18th. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.04%.

Several equities analysts have commented on LH shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Laboratory Co. of America in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Laboratory Co. of America from $380.00 to $360.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Laboratory Co. of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $330.00 to $294.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Mizuho increased their target price on Laboratory Co. of America from $332.00 to $354.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on Laboratory Co. of America from $340.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $322.34.

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as an independent clinical laboratory company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Labcorp Diagnostics (Dx) and Labcorp Drug Development (DD). It offers various tests, such as blood chemistry analyses, urinalyses, blood cell counts, thyroid tests, Pap tests, hemoglobin A1C and vitamin D products, prostate-specific antigens, tests for sexually transmitted diseases, hepatitis C tests, microbiology cultures and procedures, and alcohol and other substance-abuse tests.

