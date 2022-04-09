Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Purchases 2,777 Shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Get Rating) by 6.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 47,454 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,777 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $6,617,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Corient Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,776 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $454,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 4,965 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $692,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 27,685 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,324,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC grew its holdings in Republic Services by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 3,064 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $368,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC raised its position in Republic Services by 30.8% in the 4th quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 403 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. 58.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Republic Services alerts:

A number of analysts recently weighed in on RSG shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Republic Services from $139.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Republic Services from $142.00 to $139.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Republic Services in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Republic Services from $137.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Republic Services in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $134.57.

In other Republic Services news, major shareholder Cascade Investment, L.L.C. acquired 259,085 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $117.03 per share, for a total transaction of $30,320,717.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 710,420 shares of company stock worth $83,099,992. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

NYSE RSG opened at $135.83 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $126.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $129.91. Republic Services, Inc. has a 52-week low of $102.33 and a 52-week high of $145.98. The company has a market cap of $42.89 billion, a PE ratio of 33.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.81.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The business services provider reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.01. Republic Services had a net margin of 11.42% and a return on equity of 15.04%. The firm had revenue of $2.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.87 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.00 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Republic Services, Inc. will post 4.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.35%. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.54%.

Republic Services Company Profile (Get Rating)

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers environmental services in the United States. The company offers collection and processing of recyclable materials, collection, transfer and disposal of non-hazardous solid waste, and other environmental solutions. Its collection services include curbside collection of material for transport to transfer stations, landfills, or recycling processing centers; supply of recycling and waste containers; and renting of compactors.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Republic Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Republic Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.