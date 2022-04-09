Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Trims Stock Position in Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lessened its stake in Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI – Get Rating) by 16.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 198,750 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 40,070 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned about 0.08% of Omega Healthcare Investors worth $5,881,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of OHI. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 40.6% during the 3rd quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,218 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Omega Healthcare Investors by 1.8% in the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,670 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $619,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the period. CoreFirst Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 26.2% during the third quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust now owns 1,893 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 393 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 0.8% during the third quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 62,161 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,862,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 61,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,817,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.93% of the company’s stock.

OHI opened at $28.62 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $28.96 and a 200-day moving average of $29.47. The company has a market capitalization of $6.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.17, a PEG ratio of 6.51 and a beta of 0.96. Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.92 and a 1-year high of $39.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 3.24 and a current ratio of 3.24.

Omega Healthcare Investors ( NYSE:OHI Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.65). Omega Healthcare Investors had a return on equity of 9.98% and a net margin of 39.21%. The company had revenue of $214.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $235.47 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.81 EPS. Omega Healthcare Investors’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 7th were paid a dividend of $0.67 per share. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 4th. Omega Healthcare Investors’s payout ratio is 151.41%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on OHI shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from $31.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from $34.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Omega Healthcare Investors currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.64.

Omega is a real estate investment trust that invests in the long-term healthcare industry, primarily in skilled nursing and assisted living facilities. Its portfolio of assets is operated by a diverse group of healthcare companies, predominantly in a triple-net lease structure. The assets span all regions within the US, as well as in the UK.

