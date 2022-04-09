Nordea Bank Abp (OTCMKTS:NRDBY) Price Target Cut to €9.50 by Analysts at Credit Suisse Group

Nordea Bank Abp (OTCMKTS:NRDBY – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Credit Suisse Group from €9.60 ($10.55) to €9.50 ($10.44) in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on NRDBY. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Nordea Bank Abp from SEK 116 to SEK 123 in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Nordea Bank Abp from €12.60 ($13.85) to €11.40 ($12.53) and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group increased their price target on Nordea Bank Abp from SEK 127 to SEK 137 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Nordea Bank Abp from SEK 130 to SEK 115 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on Nordea Bank Abp from €10.60 ($11.65) to €10.40 ($11.43) in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Nordea Bank Abp presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $75.90.

OTCMKTS NRDBY opened at $10.43 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $40.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.21 and a beta of 1.12. Nordea Bank Abp has a twelve month low of $9.01 and a twelve month high of $13.29. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.45.

Nordea Bank Abp ( OTCMKTS:NRDBY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.79 billion during the quarter. Nordea Bank Abp had a return on equity of 10.76% and a net margin of 40.33%.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 11th. Investors of record on Monday, March 28th will be given a $0.488 dividend. This represents a yield of 9.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 25th. Nordea Bank Abp’s payout ratio is 41.96%.

Nordea Bank Abp offers banking products and services in Sweden, Finland, Norway, Denmark, and internationally. It operates through Personal Banking, Business Banking, Large Corporates and Institutions, and Asset and Wealth Management segments. The Personal Banking segment provides various financial services to household customers through internet and mobile banking, over the phone, online meetings, and branch offices.

