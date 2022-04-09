Noront Resources (CVE:NOT) Stock Price Down 0.5%

Noront Resources Ltd. (CVE:NOT – Get Rating)’s stock price traded down 0.5% on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$1.09 and last traded at C$1.10. 68,388 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 87% from the average session volume of 512,544 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.10.

The stock has a market capitalization of C$612.18 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.20. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$1.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.96.

Noront Resources Ltd., a resource company, engages in the acquisition, development, and exploration of base and precious metals in Canada. It explores for nickel, copper, zinc, platinum group metals, chromite, iron, titanium, vanadium, gold, and silver. The company's flagship property is the Eagle's Nest project located in the James Bay Lowlands, Ontario.

