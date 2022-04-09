Novation Companies (OTCMKTS:NOVC) Stock Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $0.04

Shares of Novation Companies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NOVC – Get Rating) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.04 and traded as low as $0.03. Novation Companies shares last traded at $0.04, with a volume of 30,000 shares.

The firm has a market capitalization of $3.92 million, a P/E ratio of -0.86 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.04.

Get Novation Companies alerts:

Novation Companies Company Profile (OTCMKTS:NOVC)

Novation Companies, Inc, through its subsidiary, Healthcare Staffing, Inc, provides outsourced health care staffing and related services in Georgia. It also offers its services to hospitals, schools, crisis units, clinics, doctors' offices, prisons, and various privately owned businesses. The company was formerly known as NovaStar Financial, Inc and changed its name to Novation Companies, Inc in May 2012.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Novation Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novation Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.