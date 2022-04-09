Nuveen California Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio (NYSE:NXC) Declares Dividend of $0.04

Nuveen California Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio (NYSE:NXC – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Friday, April 8th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Thursday, April 14th will be given a dividend of 0.04 per share on Monday, May 2nd. This represents a yield of 3.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 13th.

Nuveen California Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio stock opened at $13.67 on Friday. Nuveen California Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio has a 12-month low of $13.53 and a 12-month high of $19.87. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $15.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.55.

Get Nuveen California Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio alerts:

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NXC. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Nuveen California Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 34,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $564,000 after purchasing an additional 1,098 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Nuveen California Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio by 6.1% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 42,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $667,000 after purchasing an additional 2,437 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Nuveen California Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio by 958.3% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 6,708 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Nuveen California Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio by 161.0% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 26,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $441,000 after purchasing an additional 16,472 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Nuveen California Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio by 16.0% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 161,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,540,000 after purchasing an additional 22,260 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.33% of the company’s stock.

Nuveen California Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of California. The fund invests in the securities of companies that operate across diversified sectors.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen California Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen California Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.