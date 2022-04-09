Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) Shares Sold by Ieq Capital LLC

Ieq Capital LLC lessened its stake in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY – Get Rating) by 14.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 9,434 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 1,602 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in Occidental Petroleum were worth $273,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OXY. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in Occidental Petroleum by 70.0% in the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,759 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 724 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 8.9% during the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 73,847 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,233,000 after buying an additional 6,055 shares during the period. Krilogy Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 10.3% during the third quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 8,865 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $262,000 after buying an additional 825 shares during the period. Highland Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 95.2% during the third quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 84,183 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,490,000 after buying an additional 41,049 shares during the period. Finally, Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 26.7% during the third quarter. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC now owns 418,810 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $12,388,000 after buying an additional 88,234 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Occidental Petroleum alerts:

OXY has been the subject of several recent research reports. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Occidental Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $46.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Morgan Stanley restated a “hold” rating and issued a $52.00 price objective on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Occidental Petroleum from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.33.

In related news, Director Avedick Baruyr Poladian sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.23, for a total transaction of $1,144,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Vicki A. Hollub purchased 14,191 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $56.24 per share, for a total transaction of $798,101.84. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of OXY opened at $61.80 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.14. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a 1-year low of $21.62 and a 1-year high of $63.24. The stock has a market cap of $57.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 2.06.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.40. Occidental Petroleum had a net margin of 8.82% and a return on equity of 31.13%. The business had revenue of $7.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.39 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.78) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 136.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post 5.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.84%. This is a positive change from Occidental Petroleum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.33%.

Occidental Petroleum Company Profile (Get Rating)

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OXY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Occidental Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Occidental Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.