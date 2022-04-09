OMG Network Trading Down 19.4% Over Last 7 Days (OMG)

OMG Network (OMG) traded up 1.7% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on April 9th. One OMG Network coin can now be bought for about $4.82 or 0.00011319 BTC on popular exchanges. OMG Network has a market capitalization of $676.49 million and $95.70 million worth of OMG Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, OMG Network has traded down 19.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

OMG Network Coin Profile

OMG Network (CRYPTO:OMG) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It launched on June 23rd, 2017. OMG Network’s total supply is 140,245,398 coins. OMG Network’s official Twitter account is @omise_go and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for OMG Network is https://reddit.com/r/OMGnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for OMG Network is omg.network

According to CryptoCompare, “OmiseGO is building a decentralized exchange, liquidity provider mechanism, clearinghouse messaging network, and asset-backed blockchain gateway. OmiseGO is not owned by any single one party. Instead, it is an open distributed network of validators that enforce the behavior of all participants. It uses the mechanism of a protocol token to create a proof-of-stake blockchain to enable enforcement of market activity amongst participants. Owning OMG tokens buys the right to validate this blockchain, within its consensus rules. Transaction fees on the network including payment, interchange, trading, and clearinghouse use, are given to non-faulty validators who enforce bonded contract states. The token will have value derived from the fees derived from this network, with the obligation/cost of providing validation to its users. OMG rebrand: OmiseGO Rebrands to OMG Network “

