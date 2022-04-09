ONE Group Hospitality (NASDAQ:STKS) Lowered to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of ONE Group Hospitality (NASDAQ:STKS – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Friday morning.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Wedbush began coverage on shares of ONE Group Hospitality in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. They set an outperform rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ONE Group Hospitality from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, January 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $17.00.

Get ONE Group Hospitality alerts:

Shares of ONE Group Hospitality stock opened at $10.22 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $328.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.11 and a beta of 2.47. ONE Group Hospitality has a 1-year low of $7.80 and a 1-year high of $16.44. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $11.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.29.

ONE Group Hospitality ( NASDAQ:STKS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 14th. The restaurant operator reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $84.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $83.90 million. ONE Group Hospitality had a net margin of 11.31% and a return on equity of 45.09%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.02 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that ONE Group Hospitality will post 0.74 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of STKS. Divisadero Street Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in ONE Group Hospitality in the fourth quarter worth $4,260,000. CastleKnight Management LP acquired a new stake in ONE Group Hospitality in the fourth quarter worth $2,701,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of ONE Group Hospitality during the fourth quarter worth $1,848,000. EAM Global Investors LLC bought a new stake in shares of ONE Group Hospitality during the fourth quarter worth $1,649,000. Finally, Calamos Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of ONE Group Hospitality during the fourth quarter worth $1,386,000. Institutional investors own 50.70% of the company’s stock.

ONE Group Hospitality Company Profile (Get Rating)

The ONE Group Hospitality, Inc, a hospitality company, develops, owns, operates, manages, and licenses restaurants and lounges worldwide. It operates through STK, Kona Grill, and ONE Hospitality segments. The company also provides turn-key food and beverage services for hospitality venues, including hotels, casinos, and other locations.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ONE Group Hospitality Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ONE Group Hospitality and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.