OneConnect Financial Technology (NYSE:OCFT) Stock Price Down 6.5%

OneConnect Financial Technology Co., Ltd. (NYSE:OCFT – Get Rating) shares dropped 6.5% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $1.44 and last traded at $1.45. Approximately 24,313 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 3,158,751 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.55.

OCFT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of OneConnect Financial Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 26th. HSBC downgraded shares of OneConnect Financial Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of OneConnect Financial Technology from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.50.

The company’s 50 day moving average is $1.52 and its 200 day moving average is $2.42.

OneConnect Financial Technology ( NYSE:OCFT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $200.24 million during the quarter. OneConnect Financial Technology had a negative return on equity of 29.06% and a negative net margin of 31.00%. On average, analysts predict that OneConnect Financial Technology Co., Ltd. will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Krane Funds Advisors LLC bought a new position in OneConnect Financial Technology during the 4th quarter worth about $8,268,000. Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in OneConnect Financial Technology by 525.9% during the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,362,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,685,000 after acquiring an additional 1,984,727 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in OneConnect Financial Technology by 66.6% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,019,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,928,000 after acquiring an additional 1,607,452 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new position in OneConnect Financial Technology during the 3rd quarter worth about $3,477,000. Finally, M&G Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in OneConnect Financial Technology during the 3rd quarter worth about $2,665,000. 16.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

OneConnect Financial Technology Co, Ltd. provides cloud-platform-based Fintech solutions, and online information and operating support services for financial institutions in the People's Republic of China. It offers digital retail banking, small and medium enterprises (SME) financing and services, retail and SME banking risk-management, auto insurance operations and services, asset management, asset-liability management, artificial intelligence customer service, core systems, and insurance sales management solutions.

