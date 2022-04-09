Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) Issues Q4 2022 Earnings Guidance

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) updated its fourth quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.400-$1.440 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.380. The company issued revenue guidance of $11.56 billion-$11.79 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $11.76 billion.

Several research analysts have issued reports on ORCL shares. Societe Generale raised Oracle from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, March 11th. Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Oracle in a research note on Friday, April 1st. They set a neutral rating and a $87.00 target price on the stock. DZ Bank raised shares of Oracle from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $105.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Oracle from $105.00 to $90.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $80.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Oracle has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $93.09.

NYSE:ORCL opened at $80.94 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $215.96 billion, a PE ratio of 31.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.84. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $79.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $87.35. Oracle has a 12-month low of $70.23 and a 12-month high of $106.34.

Oracle ( NYSE:ORCL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 10th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $10.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.51 billion. Oracle had a negative return on equity of 383.80% and a net margin of 18.08%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.03 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Oracle will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 7th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.58%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.04%.

In other Oracle news, Director Renee Jo James sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.11, for a total value of $504,660.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Charles W. Moorman acquired 15,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $83.76 per share, for a total transaction of $1,256,400.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 39.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ORCL. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Oracle by 12.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,477,054 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $971,213,000 after acquiring an additional 1,342,602 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in shares of Oracle by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 141,608 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $11,859,000 after acquiring an additional 581 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Advisors increased its stake in Oracle by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 40,364 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $3,520,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC increased its stake in Oracle by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 30,877 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $2,711,000 after buying an additional 2,706 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Keudell Morrison Wealth Management increased its stake in Oracle by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 10,860 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $946,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. 42.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Oracle Corporation provides products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Fusion cloud advertising and customer experience, and NetSuite applications suite.

