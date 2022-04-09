Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Cuts Holdings in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund trimmed its holdings in shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 85,719 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,900 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Southern were worth $5,879,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SO. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Southern by 24.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,433,970 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $328,808,000 after purchasing an additional 1,064,450 shares during the last quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Southern by 1.2% during the third quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 18,794 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,165,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Southern by 2.5% during the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 15,304 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $948,000 after buying an additional 371 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Southern during the third quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Gateway Investment Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of Southern by 15.8% during the third quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 14,515 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $899,000 after buying an additional 1,981 shares during the period. 59.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently commented on SO. UBS Group downgraded shares of Southern from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Southern from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $73.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Monday, February 7th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Southern from $69.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Scotiabank lowered shares of Southern from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Southern in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.22.

Shares of SO stock traded up $0.73 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $76.49. 3,731,231 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,153,797. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $68.37 and a 200 day moving average of $65.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The Southern Company has a 52-week low of $60.12 and a 52-week high of $76.69. The company has a market cap of $81.10 billion, a PE ratio of 33.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.33 and a beta of 0.52.

Southern (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The utilities provider reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.01. Southern had a net margin of 10.42% and a return on equity of 11.02%. The business had revenue of $5.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.75 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.47 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that The Southern Company will post 3.55 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 18th. Southern’s payout ratio is currently 116.81%.

In related news, CEO Kimberly S. Greene sold 40,419 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.30, for a total transaction of $3,043,550.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Ann P. Daiss sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.47, for a total transaction of $506,025.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 293,599 shares of company stock worth $20,833,864. Corporate insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services segments. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

