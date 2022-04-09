Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Cuts Stock Position in Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lessened its stake in Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 27,814 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 894 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Etsy were worth $6,090,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its holdings in shares of Etsy by 1.2% during the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 3,288 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $684,000 after buying an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. First Foundation Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Etsy by 3.4% during the third quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 1,263 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $263,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Etsy by 8.9% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 525 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Etsy by 32.4% during the third quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 188 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Etsy by 4.9% during the third quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,062 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $217,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. 89.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ETSY traded down $4.37 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $116.58. 3,666,244 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,442,039. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.80, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 2.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.81 billion, a PE ratio of 34.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.64. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $137.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $193.55. Etsy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $109.38 and a 52-week high of $307.75.

Etsy ( NASDAQ:ETSY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The specialty retailer reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.35. Etsy had a return on equity of 83.06% and a net margin of 21.19%. The firm had revenue of $717.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $685.45 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.08 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Etsy, Inc. will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ETSY. TheStreet lowered shares of Etsy from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Etsy from $275.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on shares of Etsy from $325.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Loop Capital cut shares of Etsy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $185.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Etsy in a research report on Friday, March 11th. They set a “hold” rating and a $145.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $215.00.

In other news, CAO Merilee Buckley sold 655 shares of Etsy stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.54, for a total transaction of $86,813.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Josh Silverman sold 38,300 shares of Etsy stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.19, for a total value of $6,058,677.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 89,125 shares of company stock valued at $13,821,489. Corporate insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Etsy, Inc operates two-sided online marketplaces that connect buyers and sellers primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, Australia, France, and India. Its primary marketplace is Etsy.com that connects artisans and entrepreneurs with various consumers. The company also offers Reverb, a musical instrument marketplace; Depop, a fashion resale marketplace; and Elo7, a Brazil-based marketplace for handmade and unique items.

