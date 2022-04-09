Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Has $5.65 Million Stake in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund trimmed its holdings in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER – Get Rating) by 6.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,531 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,394 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Teradyne were worth $5,647,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Teradyne by 4,223.9% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 104,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,371,000 after purchasing an additional 101,754 shares in the last quarter. Martin Currie Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Teradyne by 97.3% in the third quarter. Martin Currie Ltd. now owns 310,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,948,000 after purchasing an additional 153,361 shares in the last quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Teradyne in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. ING Groep NV lifted its holdings in shares of Teradyne by 2.6% in the third quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 14,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,529,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NFJ Investment Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Teradyne by 59.1% in the third quarter. NFJ Investment Group LLC now owns 594,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,877,000 after purchasing an additional 220,733 shares in the last quarter. 93.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Teradyne stock traded down $2.76 on Friday, hitting $108.66. The stock had a trading volume of 1,237,995 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,728,133. Teradyne, Inc. has a twelve month low of $102.51 and a twelve month high of $168.91. The business’s 50 day moving average is $115.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $132.32. The company has a quick ratio of 2.90, a current ratio of 3.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a market cap of $17.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.50.

Teradyne ( NASDAQ:TER Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.08. Teradyne had a return on equity of 42.38% and a net margin of 27.57%. The company had revenue of $885.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $868.59 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.10 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Teradyne, Inc. will post 4.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 18th. Investors of record on Friday, February 18th were given a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.40%. This is an increase from Teradyne’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Teradyne’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.93%.

In related news, insider Brad Robbins sold 3,145 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.92, for a total transaction of $336,263.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Sanjay Mehta sold 420 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $50,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 24,775 shares of company stock worth $2,901,506 in the last three months. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered Teradyne from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $132.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Teradyne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $123.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their target price on Teradyne from $180.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 28th. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their target price on Teradyne from $165.00 to $150.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Teradyne from $160.00 to $142.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $150.11.

Teradyne, Inc engages in the development and sale of automatic test systems. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Test, Industrial Automation, System Test, Wireless Test, and Corporate and Other. The Semiconductor Test segment designs, manufactures, and markets semiconductor test products and services.

