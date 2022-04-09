Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Has $6.34 Million Stake in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lowered its position in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 108,302 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 3,435 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $6,341,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of TFC. ACG Wealth lifted its position in shares of Truist Financial by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. ACG Wealth now owns 7,817 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $458,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the period. Smithfield Trust Co lifted its position in shares of Truist Financial by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 7,031 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $414,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the period. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Truist Financial by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC now owns 14,549 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $853,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its stake in Truist Financial by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 6,069 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $356,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Monument Capital Management increased its stake in Truist Financial by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Monument Capital Management now owns 40,839 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,391,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Truist Financial alerts:

In other Truist Financial news, EVP Joseph M. Thompson sold 3,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.69, for a total transaction of $253,837.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Steven C. Voorhees purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $59.21 per share, for a total transaction of $592,100.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have commented on TFC. Stephens boosted their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $72.00 to $73.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $72.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Truist Financial from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $69.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $64.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.23.

Shares of TFC stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $53.87. The stock had a trading volume of 4,688,351 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,929,374. Truist Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $51.87 and a 12-month high of $68.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $60.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.08 and a quick ratio of 0.07.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th. The insurance provider reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.12. Truist Financial had a return on equity of 12.36% and a net margin of 27.30%. The company had revenue of $5.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.60 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.18 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Truist Financial Co. will post 4.84 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th were issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 10th. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.95%.

Truist Financial Company Profile (Get Rating)

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Truist Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Truist Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.