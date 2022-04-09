Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Sells 15,980 Shares of UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund reduced its holdings in UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI – Get Rating) by 12.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 112,142 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 15,980 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund owned about 0.05% of UGI worth $5,148,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of UGI. AGF Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of UGI during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $263,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of UGI by 19.8% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,721 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in shares of UGI during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,686,000. CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of UGI during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,052,000. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. bought a new stake in shares of UGI during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.45% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Frank S. Hermance purchased 65,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $38.15 per share, with a total value of $2,479,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director John L. Walsh sold 78,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.09, for a total value of $3,539,565.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of UGI stock traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $36.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,466,360 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,660,091. UGI Co. has a 52-week low of $33.04 and a 52-week high of $48.55. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $37.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.33. The stock has a market cap of $7.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.26, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.02.

UGI (NYSE:UGI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by ($0.30). The firm had revenue of $2.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.23 billion. UGI had a net margin of 13.03% and a return on equity of 11.55%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.18 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that UGI Co. will post 2.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.345 per share. This represents a $1.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 14th. UGI’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.54%.

UGI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet cut UGI from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Bank of America cut UGI from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $46.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Monday, March 7th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on UGI in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on UGI from $45.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, UGI has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.25.

UGI Corporation distributes, stores, transports, and markets energy products and related services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: AmeriGas Propane, UGI International, Midstream & Marketing, and UGI Utilities. It distributes propane to approximately 1.4 million residential, commercial/industrial, motor fuel, agricultural, and wholesale customers through 1,600 propane distribution location.

