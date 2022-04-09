O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) Hits New 1-Year High at $713.89

Shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $713.89 and last traded at $712.34, with a volume of 7322 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $701.14.

ORLY has been the topic of several research reports. Truist Financial lifted their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $796.00 to $837.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $640.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 30th. Wedbush boosted their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $650.00 to $660.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. StockNews.com started coverage on O’Reilly Automotive in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $740.00 to $765.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $713.50.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $675.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $659.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.02.

O’Reilly Automotive ( NASDAQ:ORLY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The specialty retailer reported $7.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.00 by $1.64. The business had revenue of $3.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.07 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a return on equity of 251,634.50% and a net margin of 16.24%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $5.40 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 33.17 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Jeffrey Alan Lauro bought 80 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $630.00 per share, with a total value of $50,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 2.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Resources Management Corp CT ADV grew its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 6,312 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,857,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the period. Avalon Investment & Advisory grew its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory now owns 1,776 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,085,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC grew its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 969 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $684,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the period. West Family Investments Inc. grew its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 511 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $312,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the period. Finally, Corbett Road Capital Management LLC grew its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Corbett Road Capital Management LLC now owns 628 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $444,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the period. 79.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

O'Reilly Automotive Company Profile

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

