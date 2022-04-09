Otonomy (NASDAQ:OTIC) Stock Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $2.21

Otonomy, Inc. (NASDAQ:OTIC – Get Rating)’s stock price passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.21 and traded as high as $2.39. Otonomy shares last traded at $2.32, with a volume of 32,779 shares traded.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on OTIC. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Otonomy in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Otonomy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th.

Get Otonomy alerts:

The firm has a market cap of $129.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.81 and a beta of 1.71. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $2.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 6.52 and a current ratio of 6.52.

Otonomy ( NASDAQ:OTIC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by ($0.02). During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.20) EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Otonomy, Inc. will post -0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO David Allen Weber sold 11,243 shares of Otonomy stock in a transaction on Monday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.41, for a total value of $27,095.63. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders sold a total of 24,968 shares of company stock worth $59,965 in the last three months. 7.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Otonomy by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 805,953 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,677,000 after acquiring an additional 6,908 shares during the period. Lynx1 Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Otonomy during the 4th quarter worth $62,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Otonomy during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Suvretta Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Otonomy by 12.2% in the 4th quarter. Suvretta Capital Management LLC now owns 2,678,115 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,570,000 after buying an additional 290,415 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Otonomy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $72,000. Institutional investors own 61.82% of the company’s stock.

About Otonomy (NASDAQ:OTIC)

Otonomy, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. engages in the development of therapeutics for neurotology. The firm’s product pipeline includes OTIVIDEX (dexamethasone) Meniere’s disease, OTIPRIO (ciprofloxacin otic suspension) acute otitis media with tubes (AOMT), OTO-313 (gacyclidine) tinnitus, OTO-413 (BDNF) hidden hearing Loss, OTO-510 (otoprotectant) prevent CIHL, OTO-6XX (hair cell regeneration) severe hearing loss.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Otonomy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Otonomy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.