Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on OXM. Citigroup upped their target price on Oxford Industries from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Truist Financial assumed coverage on Oxford Industries in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $126.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Oxford Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $113.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Saturday, December 11th. Finally, B. Riley restated a “buy” rating on shares of Oxford Industries in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $115.29.

Get Oxford Industries alerts:

Shares of OXM opened at $90.97 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $86.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $92.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.68 and a beta of 1.73. Oxford Industries has a 52-week low of $76.21 and a 52-week high of $114.47.

Oxford Industries ( NYSE:OXM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 23rd. The textile maker reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $299.92 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $295.07 million. Oxford Industries had a return on equity of 28.33% and a net margin of 11.50%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 35.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.13 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Oxford Industries will post 9.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Gables Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Oxford Industries by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,444 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $857,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Oxford Industries by 52.4% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 672 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Oxford Industries during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Comerica Bank grew its position in Oxford Industries by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 42,744 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $3,927,000 after acquiring an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Quadrant L P CA bought a new position in Oxford Industries during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.94% of the company’s stock.

Oxford Industries Company Profile (Get Rating)

Oxford Industries, Inc, an apparel company, designs, sources, markets, and distributes products of lifestyle and other brands worldwide. The company offers men's and women's sportswear and related products under the Tommy Bahama brand; women's and girl's dresses and sportswear, scarves, bags, jewelry, and belts, as well as footwear and children's apparel under the Lilly Pulitzer brand; and men's shirts, pants, shorts, outerwear, ties, swimwear, footwear, and accessories, as well as women and youth products under the Southern Tide brand.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Oxford Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oxford Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.